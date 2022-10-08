Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $375.81 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $26.08 or 0.00133184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $375.81 million and approximately $18.05 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00302114 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00066132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00032080 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,185,885 coins and its circulating supply is 14,408,491 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Users are able to generate DCR through the process of mining. Decred has a current supply of 14,185,885.35481751 with 14,406,177.529085 in circulation. The last known price of Decred is 26.39457227 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $1,745,280.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decred.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.