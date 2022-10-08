DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 65,344 VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. DeDora Capital Inc. owned about 1.09% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,000.
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of RAAX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 19,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.93.
