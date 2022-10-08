DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 1,789 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.14. 3,490,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.