DeDora Capital Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,215,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,148. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

