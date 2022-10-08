DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc. owned about 0.76% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 139,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,297,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

NYSEARCA RLY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 176,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

