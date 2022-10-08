DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 202 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $157.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,030,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,759. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

