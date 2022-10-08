DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 44,311 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,311 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 390,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VEU traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,320. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

