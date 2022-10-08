DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 8,873 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,819,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.29. 6,723,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

