DeepBlueSea Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (DBEA)

DeepBlueSea (DBEA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One DeepBlueSea token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. DeepBlueSea has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $16,652.00 worth of DeepBlueSea was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBlueSea has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeepBlueSea Profile

DeepBlueSea’s genesis date was October 26th, 2021. DeepBlueSea’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. DeepBlueSea’s official Twitter account is @deepblueseameta. The official website for DeepBlueSea is deepblueseagame.net.

DeepBlueSea Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBlueSea (DBEA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeepBlueSea has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBlueSea is 0.00486188 USD and is down -16.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,214.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepblueseagame.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBlueSea directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBlueSea should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBlueSea using one of the exchanges listed above.

