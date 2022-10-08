Defigram Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (DFG)

Defigram (DFG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Defigram has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Defigram has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and $5.09 million worth of Defigram was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defigram token can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00011770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Defigram Token Profile

Defigram launched on December 6th, 2021. Defigram’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Defigram is medium.com/@hidefigram. The official website for Defigram is defigram.net. Defigram’s official Twitter account is @hidefigram and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Defigram Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defigram (DFG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defigram has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Defigram is 2.30070385 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,267,554.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defigram.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defigram directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defigram should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defigram using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

