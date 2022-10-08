Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DFY. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Price Performance

Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.35.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.