DEFY (DEFY) Reaches One Day Volume of $30,408.00

DEFY (DEFY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One DEFY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEFY has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. DEFY has a total market capitalization of $31.98 million and approximately $30,408.00 worth of DEFY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEFY alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DEFY Profile

DEFY launched on July 26th, 2022. DEFY’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. DEFY’s official website is defydisrupt.io. DEFY’s official Twitter account is @defydisrupt and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEFY’s official message board is medium.com/defy-labs/masterlist-defy-articles-all-in-one-6fef49abdfb9.

Buying and Selling DEFY

According to CryptoCompare, “DEFY (DEFY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DEFY has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DEFY is 0.01284728 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,531.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defydisrupt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEFY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEFY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEFY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEFY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEFY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.