Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $50.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE DAL opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

