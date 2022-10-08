Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $52.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Melius began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

