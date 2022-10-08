DeltaFi (DELFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,941.00

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $8,941.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaFi (DELFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. DeltaFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeltaFi is 0.08533377 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,831.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.deltafi.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

