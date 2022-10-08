Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 111.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 31.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WIT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,806,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

