Deuterium Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 1.3% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 640,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 867,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,693,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,833,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,727,000 after buying an additional 73,235 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,994,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,627,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 341,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,767,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,280. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

