Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
URNM traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $66.90. 150,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,609. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92.
