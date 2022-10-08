Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $128.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

