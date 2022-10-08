Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.75 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of LHA opened at €6.06 ($6.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a twelve month high of €7.92 ($8.08).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

