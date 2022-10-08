DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Boosted by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 635.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 0.8% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.16.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $6.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,426,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 212.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.