DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $127.32

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.32 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 108.40 ($1.31). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.33), with a volume of 257,253 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
DFS Furniture Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £262.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.76.
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.
