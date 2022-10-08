DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $127.32

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.32 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 108.40 ($1.31). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.33), with a volume of 257,253 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company has a market cap of £262.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

