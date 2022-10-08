DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $127.32

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFSGet Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.32 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 108.40 ($1.31). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.33), with a volume of 257,253 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £262.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.76.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

See Also

