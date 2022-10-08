Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Diamond Boyz Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond Boyz Coin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $23,893.00 worth of Diamond Boyz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond Boyz Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001821 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.69 or 0.01618205 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About Diamond Boyz Coin

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2021. Diamond Boyz Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Diamond Boyz Coin’s official website is www.dbzcoin.com. Diamond Boyz Coin’s official Twitter account is @dbzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Diamond Boyz Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Diamond Boyz Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Diamond Boyz Coin is 0.00193889 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dbzcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Boyz Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Boyz Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Boyz Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

