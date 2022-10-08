Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Diodes has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 62,784 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.