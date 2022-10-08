DKEY BANK Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DKEY)

DKEY BANK (DKEY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. DKEY BANK has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $8,589.00 worth of DKEY BANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DKEY BANK token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DKEY BANK has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DKEY BANK launched on June 14th, 2021. DKEY BANK’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,948,105 tokens. DKEY BANK’s official message board is medium.com/@dkeybank. DKEY BANK’s official Twitter account is @dkey_horizon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DKEY BANK is https://reddit.com/r/dkeybank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DKEY BANK is dkey.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DKEY BANK (DKEY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DKEY BANK has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DKEY BANK is 0.1140184 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $231.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dkey.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DKEY BANK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DKEY BANK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DKEY BANK using one of the exchanges listed above.

