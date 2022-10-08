DMM: Governance Price Up 0.8% This Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (DMG) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $430,401.81 and approximately $76,246.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance launched on March 2nd, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,171,518 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @dmmdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMM: Governance is https://reddit.com/r/dmmdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao.

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

