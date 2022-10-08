Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Sells $39,200.90 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

DUK stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

