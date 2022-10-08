Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Mizuho

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

