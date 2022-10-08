Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 15,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $614,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centrus Energy Price Performance

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.14. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 151.11%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.