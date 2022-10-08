Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 23,780 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of PVH worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 135,902.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 136,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 36,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

