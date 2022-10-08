Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,901 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

