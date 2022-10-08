Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 5.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign by 5.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

