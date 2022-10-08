Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after buying an additional 366,053 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 755,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,147,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,072,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $124.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

