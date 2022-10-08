Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.14 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 110.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avnet by 29.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Avnet by 216.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $165,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

AVT stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

