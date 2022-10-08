Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.30 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,689,000 after buying an additional 2,393,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after purchasing an additional 723,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,073.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 334,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

