Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,290,656 shares of company stock valued at $663,508,704. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

