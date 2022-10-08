Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 16,034 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:BX opened at $86.38 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.