Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 11,997 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 54,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,589,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

VTI traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,060. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.