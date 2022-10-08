Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 868,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

HON stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,377. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.99 and its 200-day moving average is $187.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.