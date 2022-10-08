Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 40,476 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 420.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 611.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 264,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 227,217 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 158,895 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,513.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,997 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

