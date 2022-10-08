Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $11.91 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

GLD traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $157.88. 5,030,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,759. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

