Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $19.77 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 210,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $56.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.