Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,014,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

