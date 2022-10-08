Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 110.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.72. 1,168,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

