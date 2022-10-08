Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $81.03. 4,619,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,597. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

