Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $219,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

