Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $282,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,576,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

