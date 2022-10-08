EasyFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,238.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One EasyFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $415,631.32 and $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Token Profile

EZ is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2020. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 tokens. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @easyfinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

EasyFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi (EZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. EasyFi has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,373,615 in circulation. The last known price of EasyFi is 0.06369177 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $26,342.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://easyfi.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

