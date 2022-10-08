Echo45 Advisors LLC Acquires 2,986 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 561,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,420. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

