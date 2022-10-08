Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $77.44. 6,913,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

